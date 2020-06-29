DOC Releases Results of Mass Testing

The Connecticut Department of Correction has released results of its COVID-19 mass testing efforts, revealing a positive test percentage of 9%.

In May the DOC began testing as many of its prisoners and staff. Out of the 9,504 prisoners tested across the system, 832 were positive.

Officials said all but two tested as part of the mass testing effort were asymptomatic and remained so through a 14-day isolation period. The mass testing results do not include the 510 who previously contracted the virus.

Brooklyn Correctional Institution saw the highest percent positive rate, with 45% of its 295 tested coming back positive. Two facilities, York Correctional Institute and Manson Youth Institution, reported 0 cases from mass testing.

Seven prisoners have died of COVID-related illness, according to the DOC website.

Staff has also been tested. So far, 593 have been tested, and just one came back positive for the coronavirus.

Facility Total # of offenders tested Compliance Rate Total # positive results Percent Positive Rate Osborn CT 517 58% 146 24% Corr/Radg 960 100% 152 16% Brooklyn CI 295 100% 132 45% Robinson CI 784 92% 169 22% Bridgeport CC 569 92% 62 11% Willard-Cybulski CI 547 99% 16 3% New Haven CC 620 91% 74 12% Hartford CC 792 99% 62 8% Cheshire CI 1,103 99% 8 1% MacDougall-Walker CI 1,862 100% 3 0% Garner CI 518 98% 1 0% Manson Youth Institution 166 100% 0 0% Northern CI 108 89% 7 6% York CI 563 99% 0 0% Totals: 9,504 - 832 9%

Those who opted out of testing will be offered the option again.

The DOC noted that since March 1, 2020, the population in their facilities has dropped by more than 2,400, in part due to efforts toward the discretionary release of those eligible back into the community.