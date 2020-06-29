DOC Releases Results of Mass Testing

The Connecticut Department of Correction has released results of its COVID-19 mass testing efforts, revealing a positive test percentage of 9%.
In May the DOC began testing as many of its prisoners and staff. Out of the 9,504 prisoners tested across the system, 832 were positive.
Officials said all but two tested as part of the mass testing effort were asymptomatic and remained so through a 14-day isolation period. The mass testing results do not include the 510 who previously contracted the virus.
Brooklyn Correctional Institution saw the highest percent positive rate, with 45% of its 295 tested coming back positive. Two facilities, York Correctional Institute and Manson Youth Institution, reported 0 cases from mass testing.
Seven prisoners have died of COVID-related illness, according to the DOC website.
Staff has also been tested. So far, 593 have been tested, and just one came back positive for the coronavirus.
|Facility
|Total # of offenders tested
|Compliance Rate
|Total # positive results
|Percent Positive Rate
|Osborn CT
|517
|58%
|146
|24%
|Corr/Radg
|960
|100%
|152
|16%
|Brooklyn CI
|295
|100%
|132
|45%
|Robinson CI
|784
|92%
|169
|22%
|Bridgeport CC
|569
|92%
|62
|11%
|Willard-Cybulski CI
|547
|99%
|16
|3%
|New Haven CC
|620
|91%
|74
|12%
|Hartford CC
|792
|99%
|62
|8%
|Cheshire CI
|1,103
|99%
|8
|1%
|MacDougall-Walker CI
|1,862
|100%
|3
|0%
|Garner CI
|518
|98%
|1
|0%
|Manson Youth Institution
|166
|100%
|0
|0%
|Northern CI
|108
|89%
|7
|6%
|York CI
|563
|99%
|0
|0%
|Totals:
|9,504
|-
|832
|9%
Those who opted out of testing will be offered the option again.
The DOC noted that since March 1, 2020, the population in their facilities has dropped by more than 2,400, in part due to efforts toward the discretionary release of those eligible back into the community.