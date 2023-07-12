Docks break away from marina due to flooding in Glastonbury

A couple of docks broke away from a Glastonbury marina and caused damage to some boats Wednesday afternoon.

The Seaboard Marina said the docks broke apart due to heavy flooding. Boat owners that may have been affected were notified and most boats were hauled into the basin.

The marina said they are doing everything they can to mitigate the situation. The extent of boat damage is unknown at this time.

The Glastonbury Fire Department said they responded to see if anyone needed to be rescued, but no one did.