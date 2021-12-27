Doctor Facing Judge in 2019 Killing of Boston Delivery Driver in Vermont

A doctor is appearing in a Vermont court Monday after recently being arrested in the 2019 shooting death of a Boston man who was in Vermont to deliver produce.

Dr. Jozsef X. Piri was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, in Rockingham, Vermont. Piri, 49, was arrested earlier this month in Florida.

Piri had moved from Connecticut to Florida and was working as a doctor in Naples, a wealthy community on the state's southwestern coast, this March, according to court documents.

Fonseca-Rivera was found shot to death along Vermont Route 103 in Rockingham on the afternoon of Nov. 1, 2019, while making a delivery for Katsiroubas Produce, which is based in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood. He was reported missing after he didn't return to the company's distribution warehouse in Massachusetts later that night.

Authorities first identified Piri as a suspect through video canvassing, according to court documents, placing him on the same road as Fonseca-Rivera around the same time.

Subsequent searches of Piri's residences in both Connecticut and Vermont, as well as his truck, determined that Piri had misled investigators about carrying firearms in his truck and concealing them in his home.

Authorities also determined through search warrants that Piri had conducted unusual search activities for news in the area where Fonseca-Rivera had been killed, including before he had first met with investigators. His search engines were subsequently cleared, investigators uncovered. Piri had told investigators upon his first interview that he was unaware of any incidents occurring in the area in question in Vermont.

Investigators found a gun consistent with the one used to kill Fonseca-Rivera while searching Piri's residence in Vermont, where he had been visiting due to an issue with a well pump. Portions of the weapon were missing, investigators said, which was inconsistent with what Piri had told them about how meticulous he was with his firearms.

Investigators determined that Piri's trip to Vermont "hadn't gone smoothly" due to delays with the well pump and getting back to Connecticut.

The CEO of Katsiroubas Produce, Ted Katsiroubas, said after Piri's arrest that the company was pleased to learn a suspected had been identified in "the horrific killing."

He called Fonseca-Rivera "a good man just doing his job driving down the highway," and said the company hopes "that justice may be done for Roberto and that it may bring his family some peace."