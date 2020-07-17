Doctors Urge People to Wear Masks Despite the Heat

The high heat and humidity forecast for this weekend will make breathing with a mask on more difficult. But doctors at Hartford Hospital recommend that people continue to wear masks if they cannot socially distance.

“Connecticut has shown tremendous discipline in social distancing and wearing the masks and that’s why our transmission rate is so low and the number of cases in the state is so low. I would plead with people in Connecticut to just hang on. We’re doing the right things. It’s sometimes difficult, but we are doing the right things and that’s why we don’t have the explosion of cases they’re seeing in the south,” said Dr. Kenneth Robinson, the chief of emergency medicine at Hartford Hospital.

Doctor Robinson recognizes that breathing will be more difficult for some and recommends staying indoors in a cool environment during extreme heat.

"If you have lung disease or heart disease, really try to take it easy because it’s going to be more difficult with a mask,” Robinson said.

Staying inside is exactly what people who spoke with NBC Connecticut said they plan on doing this weekend.

“It’s going to be bad. Hopefully nobody passes out because we can’t breathe as it is with the mask on, plus the weather, so hopefully everybody stays safe and cool,” said Kiara Cobb, of Hartford.

“I think most people should stay a little closer to home because it is going to be difficult to breathe in a mask,” said Michelle McKnight.

“It’s a requirement [wearing a mask]. We have to do it so let’s just probably stay inside since it’s going to be so hot,” Cheryl Hilton from Southington said.

