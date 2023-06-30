Doctors warn of dangers of wrong-way crashes ahead of 4th of July weekend

“Today I'm here to talk about my father being on the receiving end of trauma care as a result of a wrong-way driver,” Joe Kaplowe III of Rocky Hilly said.

Kaplowe’s father was a surgical physician’s assistant for over five decades. Just a few days before retirement, he was struck by a wrong-way drunk driver back in February of 2019.

“It was obviously shocking and difficult. It seemed especially senseless of course,” Kaplowe said.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, 80% of wrong-way drivers are impaired.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“I think it's also important to hear the impact it has on the community because that will help people think twice before getting behind the wheel after drinking,” Kaplowe said.

In 2023, there were five deaths caused by wrong-way crashes. In 2022, there were 23 wrong-way crash fatalities, a sharp increase from 2021 and 2020 when four deaths were reported, according to the DOT.

Our roads have not changed physically in the past several years, the only thing that has changed is people's behavior. CT DOT Transportation Principal Safety Program Coordinator Joseph Cristalli

On Friday, Kaplowe joined Hartford Hospital doctors and state transportation officials to pledge “Not One More,” meaning they don’t want any lives lost at the hands of wrong-way or drunk drivers during Independence Day.

“When going out for a night on the town, identify a designated driver, call a ride service, arrange an alternative until that individual is safe to drive,” Hartford Hospital Chief of Trauma Jonathan Gates said.

The DOT is working on several projects to alert wrong-way drivers, including signs with flashing lights and wrong-way pavement markers.