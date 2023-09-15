Documentary about Connecticut woman who set records climbing Mount Everest coming to Netflix

A documentary about a West Hartford woman who has reached the summit of Mount Everest more times than any other woman will be coming to Netflix next year.

Lhakpa Sherpa is the subject of “Mountain Queen: The Summits Of Lhakpa Sherpa.” Netflix said it has acquired worldwide rights to the documentary, which is directed by Lucy Walker and showing at the Toronto Film Festival.

Lhakpa Sherpa, who will turn 50 later this month, reached the summit for the tenth time in May 2022.

Lhakpa, who is recognized by Guinness World Records, marked the milestone of her tenth summit by climbing with her daughter, Shiny

The single mother is well known in mountaineering circles, but she spends most of the year living a modest life in obscurity in Connecticut, where she moved with her now ex-husband, another well-known climber, in 2002.

Lhakpa, who was born in Nepal, took up mountaineering as a profession like most members of her ethnic group in the region.

She has said she would have liked to be a doctor or an airplane pilot, but that as a girl growing up in the Sherpa ethnic community with her four brothers and seven sisters, she wasn't allowed to attend school.

“This mountain touches my heart, I like going again and again,” Lhakpa Sherpa told NBC Connecticut last year.

“Lhakpa Sherpa was the first Nepali woman to completely summit and survive Mount Everest. For anyone else, that might be the greatest challenge and achievement of their life. For the unforgettable Lhakpa — the funny, no-nonsense, and fiercely determined subject of this extraordinary documentary — it was just the start,” the description on Netflix’s website says.

The film will be released globally on Netflix in 2024.

The cast includes Lhakpa Sherpa, Nima Sherpa, Sunny Dijmarescu and Shiny Dijmarescu.