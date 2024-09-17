Documentary honors life of Sen. Joe Lieberman

An upcoming documentary will highlight the life and career of U.S. Sen. Joseph Lieberman.

“Centered: Joe Lieberman” is set for a public release in mid-November, nearly eight months after his death in March.

The executive producer and director hope the film will encourage more bipartisanship in politics.

“It's not just a movie about his life,” Executive Producer Rob Schwartz said. “It’s about the sanctity of democracy, the importance of bipartisanship.”

Schwartz also served as chief of staff when Lieberman was in the state Senate. He then worked for many of Lieberman’s campaigns for U.S. Senate.

He was reluctant to do the film, though.

Director Jonathan Gruber approached Schwartz with the idea. Gruber interviewed Lieberman as part of a film on former Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin – Schwartz was also executive producer – and heard stories that made him interested in doing a film on the senator.

“I'm so close to him that if he says no, my feelings are going to be hurt,” Schwartz said about his reluctance.

The two convinced Lieberman by saying one of the film’s focuses would be his reputation for bipartisanship.

“It's just a remarkable man who was able to look past a lot of the things that other people can’t,” Gruber said.

“Centered” covers Lieberman’s entire 40-year career, including when he was Al Gore’s running mate in the 2000 presidential election.

Lieberman was the first Jewish politician to join the top of a major party ticket and never hid his faith.

“His Judaism is infused throughout the film throughout the film to the point that he let us, he allowed us very graciously to film his morning prayers,” Gruber said.

At the same time, Gruber said the documentary is not just a glowing look at Lieberman’s career. It also touches on his ongoing support for the Iraq War, 2006 run as an independent candidate and opposition to a public health insurance option, all things that upset fellow Democrats.

Still, the creators still believe viewers will come away with a new appreciation for Lieberman’s public service.

The film notes his early support for repealing the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” military policy toward LGBTQ+ service members, his push for the Clean Air Act of 1992 and his role in creating the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“[Audiences] weren’t aware of how many consequential issues that he led on ahead of his time,” Schwartz said of private screenings in Colorado and the Library of Congress.

Production began in 2021 and the film includes excerpts from hours of interviews with Lieberman.

His March death came as the film was nearing production. Gruber said Lieberman approved the version he saw.

Private screenings continue with a showing Tuesday night in Stamford. The public release starts with a five-day showing in Washington, D.C. starting Nov. 17.

For information on tickets or to get alerts on other future showings, click here.