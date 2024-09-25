North Haven

Documents reveal more about sex assault allegations against nanny for North Haven children

A nanny for children in North Haven has been arrested after she was accused of lewd behavior and the court documents reveal more about the allegations.

Helen Leah Ferriolo, 40, of Wallingford, is accused of performing lewd and sexual activity in front of the children in her care, touching herself, talking to the children about sexual acts, locking them in a room and telling them an intruder was in the house, and more, according to the affidavit.

The investigation started on Aug. 20 when a woman went to the North Haven police station to file a complaint about Ferriolo, who had been the nanny for her 8- and 10-year-old children as well as a friend’s child for two weeks before the family fired her for poor attendance.  

The mother told police that the children revealed that Ferriolo had brought her boyfriend to the house, engaged in lewd and sexual activity in front of the children, and talked to them about sex, according to the affidavit.

When police spoke to the children about the nanny, they also told investigators that Ferriolo had locked them in a small room for hours one day, told them there was an intruder in the house and banged on the counter to make it sound like someone was breaking in, according to the court documents.

One of the children also told police that Ferriolo touched her chest while they were at a beach in East Haven.

Other allegations detailed in the court documents include Ferriolo changing her clothes in front of the children and she watching them change their clothes.  

Ferriolo was taken into custody on Sept. 20 and charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, four counts of risk of injury to a minor, and three counts of second-degree unlawful restraint.

