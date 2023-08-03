Abandoned dog found emaciated in Watertown park

Watertown Police and Animal Control are looking for whoever is responsible for abandoning a dog at a park last month.

Police say the "bully-type" male dog was found the morning of July 31 near the basketball courts in Sylvan Lake Park in the Oakville neighborhood of Watertown. He was abandoned in a wire crate with no food or water.

Officers and animal control do not know how long the dog was left in the crate before they recovered him.

Watertown Police Department

The dog was transported to Embrace Animal Hospital. An examination revealed he was dehydrated and emaciated and had some cuts and abrasions on his body.

He is currently recovering at an animal control facility.

Authorities are encouraging anyone who might have information about who abandoned the dog to contact animal control or submit a tip to the police department at 860-945-9940 or tips@watertownctpd.org. A cash reward is available for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.