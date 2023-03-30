Dog Abandoned Overnight in East Hartford Park: Animal Control

East Hartford Animal Control officers are looking for whoever abandoned a dog in a park overnight.

The dog was left tied to a pole in Martin Park late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, according to animal control officers.

They posted the dog's picture on Facebook with the hope someone may recognize it and provide officers with information about the owners.

If you have any information about the dog or its owners, contact East Hartford Animal Control at (860) 291-7572 and leave a message.