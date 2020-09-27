Dog Alerts Neighbors to Early Morning Fire in Bethel

A neighbor's dog alerted a family in Bethel of a fire on their back porch early Sunday morning.

The fire happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Putnam Park Road, firefighters said.

When crews arrived, they found a fire on the back porch of a home with the family inside sleeping and unaware.

Police evacuated the home while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Crews said a neighbor's dog barked to wake up his owner and alert them of the fire. Firefighters said the fire could have been much worse if it weren't for the dog's barking.

At approximately 04:30 this morning Bethel & Stony Hill firefighters were alerted to a reported deck fire on Putnam Park... Posted by Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company on Sunday, September 27, 2020

The fire did not extend into the home and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.