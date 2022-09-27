Dog Brought to Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter With Serious Injuries is Looking for a Home

A dog that was seriously injured and brought to Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter is on the mend and looking for a new family.

The animal shelter gave the dog, named Evander, an x-ray after noticing the bandage on its front leg. Veterinarians said the dog needed to be rushed to the emergency vet hospital, where they said his front leg was decaying and was missing toes.

The veterinarian said they weren't certain what caused the wounds, but said it could've been a guillotine or maybe even a hatchet. They said the dog completely lost his toes and ultimately one of his legs.

The veterinarian said it was obvious that someone tried to stop the bleeding and create a splint with broken pieces of a water bottle. The dog wasn't given any pain medicine or antibiotics.

The animal shelter said the dog needed a front leg amputation and thousands of dollars of care.

Dan Cosgrove said Evander was very defensive and unsure of people and other animals, but a dog trainer stepped up and "has been working intensely with Evander on learning to become a normal happy go lucky dog."

He's still being defensive with bones and some other items so the animal shelter said small children aren't for him. He probably would prefer to live without cats, as well.

Evander underwent surgery months ago and "did wonderful." He's now looking for his forever home.

He likes slow introductions with new dogs and enjoys being with them, meeting new people once he fully trusts you, spending time cuddling, and learning new tricks.

Anyone interested in adopting Evander can call Laura at 203-315-4125 or contact her by email at lburban@branford-ct.gov.

