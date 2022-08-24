Dog, Cat Rescued From Mobile Home Fire in Mystic

A dog and a cat were rescued from a mobile home fire in Mystic on Wednesday evening.

Dispatchers received a 911 call around 5:45 about an active structure fire on High Street in the Mystic section of Groton.

Authorities said the home is a single-family, one level mobile home, which was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

A neighbor who witnessed smoke coming from the top of the trailer called 911. Investigators said the neighbor was able to rescue a dog and cat from the trailer before emergency crews arrived.

Fire crews extinguished the fire, but officials said the trailer is uninhabitable due to fire and smoke damage. One person is displaced.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Groton Town Police Department at (860) 441-6712.