Dog Days of Florida Come to an End, With Total Demise of US Greyhound Racing Within Sight

Dogs chase a mechanical lure during the final program of greyhound races in Florida at Derby Lane, Dec. 27, 2020.
Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The dog racing "mecca" of Florida ran its final greyhound contests Thursday night as the gambling mainstay strides closer to its potential demise across America.

The clock struck midnight when a speedy pooch named Bug Brush crossed the finish line to win the final race at Palm Beach Kennel Club in West Palm Beach and brought a curtain on the sport in Florida, NBC News reported.

little more than 25 months ago, state voters overwhelmingly approved Amendment 13, outlawing greyhound races, starting in 2021, and issuing what could amount to a national death sentence for the century-old U.S. sport.

With the state now out of the greyhound-running business, four tracks in three states — West Virginia, Arkansas and Iowa — are left still chasing rabbits.

