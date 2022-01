Moosup fire officials said a dog has died after a fire Sunday afternoon.

Crews said they responded to a home on Green Hollow Road just before 2 p.m.

All four occupants were able to make it out of the house safely. Firefighters said one dog died in the fire.

The Red Cross responded and provided assistance to four adults, including three children.

The blaze is under investigation by the Plainfield Fire Marshal's Office. No additional information was immediately available.