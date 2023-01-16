Dog Dead, People Bitten in Pit Bull Attack in Vernon: Police

A pit bull bit a man and woman in Vernon Monday morning and police said they believe the pit bull also caused the injuries that killed another dog.

Vernon police officers and Vernon Animal Control responded to Beverley Drive just after 11 a.m. after getting a report of a dog attack and officers found a woman and a man who had been bitten by a pit bull, police said. They declined to be transported for medical care.

Police also found a dog that appeared to have died from injuries caused the pit bull, police said.

Police said the pit bull was secured and the owner is cooperating with the investigation.

No charges have been filed and the case is under investigation.