Dog dumped in woods hit by car on Route 44

By Cailyn Blonstein

A dog that was dumped in the woods is recovering after being hit by a car on Route 44.

Burlington and Canton Animal Control said a terrier mix that is approximately one-year-old was found in the woods near the intersection of Route 44 and Sterling Drive on the Farmington River side.

According to animal control, he was left in a crate with some food. He later escaped from the crate and was reportedly hit by a car crossing Route 44.

The dog did not have a collar, has no tags and has no microchip.

Animal control officials stress that the dog is not available for adoption at this time

Anyone with information should contact ACO Meskun at (860) 960-6600 or Canton PD at (860) 693-0221.

