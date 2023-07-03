Police are searching for the owner of a dog that was euthanized after she jumped out of a moving vehicle on Route 8 in Naugatuck and caused multiple crashes on the highway on Sunday afternoon.

Naugatuck Animal Control was called to Route 8 North near exit 26 around 1:30 p.m. after getting a report of a dog that had allegedly jumped from a moving vehicle.

The vehicle the dog jumped out of did not stop. Police said the vehicle is described as an older model, burgundy sedan.

According to police, the dog jumping out of the vehicle also caused two separate two-car crashes on the highway.

Naugatuck Animal Control brought the dog to a veterinarian hospital. She was being treated for a head condition and was in stable condition, but her condition worsened overnight.

Officers said at the recommendation of the vet, she was euthanized around 5 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators said the dog was approximately 3 to 5 years old and was not microchipped.

Police are continuing to look for the dog's owner.

Anyone with information about the dog's owner is asked to contact NaugatuckAnimalControl@gmail.com or Naugatuck Police Department at (203) 729-5222. The case number is 2300013432.