Dog found abandoned with embedded collar is looking for forever home in Branford

A dog that was found tied up and abandoned with an embedded collar is looking for a forever home at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.

The shelter said Bo, a yellow lab mix, was tied up outside somewhere and left on his own.

The dog had an embedded collar, which ended up staining his fur, and was is very skinny. The animal shelter said the people who found him cleaned up the wound, but he'll have permanent scarring from the collar.

Bo is about two or three years old and is heartworm positive, which he is being treated for. The animal shelter said he needs some direction and guidance, but he loves to be around people and enjoys hiking and playing with toys.

A local groomer volunteered her time to groom Bo and get him looking all handsome to be adopted.

Anyone interested in adopting Bo can fill out an application here.