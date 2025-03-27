Beacon Falls

Dog found abandoned in Beacon Falls is up for adoption

Woodbridge Animal Control

A dog that was found abandoned in Beacon Falls and was treated at Woodbridge Regional Animal Control is now up for adoption.

Animal control said the dog was neglected and overbred. She was found with cysts that have since been removed.

The dog, named Willow, is an American Staffordshire and Bully mix and is up for adoption.

They ask that anyone interested makes sure she's the only animal in the house, with children over 12 years old.

Animal control officials said Willow is up-to-date on all of her shots, and she enjoys car rides and walks.

People who are interested in adopting Willow, can call 203-389-5991.

