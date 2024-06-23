Dog found abandoned in South Windsor gets new fur-ever family

A dog that was found abandoned in a South Windsor park a few months ago has a new fur-ever family.

Back in April, a good Samaritan reportedly found a dog with its collar around a tree while out walking their own dog in the Frank Niederwerfer Wildlife Sanctuary.

When he was found, the Tyler Regional Animal Care Shelter said the dog had a collar on him with the name "Kobe" written on it. The dog's name has since been changed to Obie.

About a month later, police arrested a woman who they said abandoned the dog. Janiya Bradford, 26, of Manchester, is accused of attaching the dog's collar to a large tree branch and abandoning him there.

After Obie was found, he was put up for adoption and after exactly 60 days, he has found his new fur-ever family.

"We took extra time ensuring this is the VERY BEST fit for Obie, and they met all criteria!," the Tyler Regional Animal Care Shelter said in a Facebook post.

Tyler Regional Animal Care Shelter - Tracs

The shelter says it is looking forward to many pupdate photos of Obie with his new brother Lovebug.