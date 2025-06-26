Dogwalker finds dead dog floating in pond in Meriden

Animal control officers said a dog was found dead floating in a pond in Meriden on Wednesday.

Meriden Animal Control-Saving Paws said a good Samaritan was walking with his dog outside of the dog park at Beavers Pond when he found the body of a dead dog.

Officials said the body was floating near the shore, stuffed into a garbage bag.

The dog is medium-sized with chocolate brown hair, a fluffy tail, white on its chest, paws with a few freckles and some white around the muzzle.

The dog has a brown nose and brown eyes, animal control said. He's a mixed breed and weighs about 40 pounds.

"We understand accidents happen and he could've escaped and been killed by the nearby train or a passing car, but disposing of any being in this way is simple unacceptable," animal control said on Facebook.

Animal control said they're be holding onto the dog's remains and anyone who may know the owner is asked to call them at 203-235-4179.