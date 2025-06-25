Shelton

Dog found dead in a bag in Shelton

NBC Connecticut

Animal control officers are investigating after a dog was found dead in a bag in Shelton on Tuesday.

Authorities said a male French bulldog was found in a bag on the stairs leading up to the Little Barn restaurant on Bridgeport Avenue.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The dog was mostly white with grey on the left side of his face.

Anyone with information about the dog is asked to contact animal control at 203-924-2501 ext. 2.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Shelton Animal Control said they dog was not hit by a car, and a necropsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

This article tagged under:

Shelton
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us