Dog found dead in a bag in Shelton

Animal control officers are investigating after a dog was found dead in a bag in Shelton on Tuesday.

Authorities said a male French bulldog was found in a bag on the stairs leading up to the Little Barn restaurant on Bridgeport Avenue.

The dog was mostly white with grey on the left side of his face.

Anyone with information about the dog is asked to contact animal control at 203-924-2501 ext. 2.

Shelton Animal Control said they dog was not hit by a car, and a necropsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.