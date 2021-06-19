Dog Found in Bad Shape Behind Walmart in Branford

The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter said a dog was found sun burnt and emaciated behind a Walmart in Branford on Thursday.

The shelter said the dog was dehydrated and scared and looked like he'd been "left outside for quite some time to be so burned on his face and paws."

A group of people were able to comfort the pup and bring him to the shelter. The dog is about 20 to 25 pounds under weight with no microchip and no collar.

The veterinarian said the dog's blood work showed inflammation, liver issues, and that he had stomach issues, which all could be a result of the conditions he was left in.

The dog's eyes appear to be burnt, which the animal shelter could be from sun exposure, a lack of water and care, or a combination of both.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation can do so here or by mailing the animal shelter.