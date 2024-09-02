East Hartford

Dog found in poor condition is euthanized in East Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

east hartford police cruiser 1
NBCConnecticut.com

A dog that was found lying in the grass in poor condition has been euthanized in East Hartford. Now, a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever hurt her.

East Hartford Animal Control said the dog was found on Smith Drive Thursday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The dog, which is a young female, was transported to a nearby veterinary hospital where she had to be put down due to the severity of her condition.

Animal control officers said the dog is a white and tan small breed dog. They released photos, but the images are graphic and may be disturbing to see.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities are looking for information from the public that could help identify the dog's owner or those responsible for her condition and abandonment.

East Hartford Animal Control said that due to the severity of the dog's condition, she couldn't have gotten herself to the location she was found; she had to have been placed there, according to authorities.

Desmond's Army Animal Law Advocates are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible.

Local

Connecticut State Parks 2 hours ago

Some state parks already at capacity on Labor Day

Waterbury 3 hours ago

Man arrested for shooting that left another man critically hurt in Waterbury

Anyone with information is asked to contact Animal Control by calling 860-291-7572 or emailing animalcontrolofficersemail@easthartfordct.gov. All calls can remain confidential.

This article tagged under:

East Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us