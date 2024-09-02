Dog found in poor condition is euthanized in East Hartford

A dog that was found lying in the grass in poor condition has been euthanized in East Hartford. Now, a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever hurt her.

East Hartford Animal Control said the dog was found on Smith Drive Thursday.

The dog, which is a young female, was transported to a nearby veterinary hospital where she had to be put down due to the severity of her condition.

Animal control officers said the dog is a white and tan small breed dog. They released photos, but the images are graphic and may be disturbing to see.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities are looking for information from the public that could help identify the dog's owner or those responsible for her condition and abandonment.

East Hartford Animal Control said that due to the severity of the dog's condition, she couldn't have gotten herself to the location she was found; she had to have been placed there, according to authorities.

Desmond's Army Animal Law Advocates are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Animal Control by calling 860-291-7572 or emailing animalcontrolofficersemail@easthartfordct.gov. All calls can remain confidential.