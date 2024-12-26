Enfield

Dog found tied to tree and abandoned in Enfield

Police are investigating after finding a dog tied up to a tree and abandoned in Enfield.

The police department said a Pitbull mix, between 3 and 5 years old, was found tied to a tree in Brainerd Park.

The dog had just enough room to move only a foot in either direction because of how the leash was tied, according to police.

If you have information or know who may have abandoned the dog, you're asked to contact animal control at 860-763-8944.

