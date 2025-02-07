Dog has incredible comeback after being attacked by coyote in West Hartford

A dog in West Hartford has made a full recovery after being attacked by coyotes on Christmas Eve.

This comes as coyote sightings are on the rise across the state.

"I was sad because I thought she was going to pass," Bruce Bourgoin said.

Bourgoin's dog Piper was attacked by a group of coyotes outside of their West Hartford home. We spoke with the Bourgoins last month after the attack.

"She wasn’t responsive, she wasn’t able to stand up or whine or make any sound," Bourgoin said.

Piper had to undergo surgery and live off a feeding tube but after weeks of recovery, she is finally bouncing back.

Bourgoin credits his community for an outpouring of support.

"The fact that people helped us save her life is a blessing, we love her so much, I am so happy she is here," Bourgoin said.

Bourgoin has lived in West Hartford for more than four decades and he never saw coyotes growing up. But around the time of the attack, he said sightings increased.

"After this happened, people called us and told us they saw them running around West Hartford, over by Sedgwick Middle School," he said.

State wildlife biologist Geoffrey Krukar said the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has received several reports of coyote sightings in the new year.

He said coyotes become more aggressive during breeding season, which goes until March.

"A mated pair will defend a territory, and act a little more bold than normal because the males are full of testosterone," Krukar said.

So far, three attacks have been reported on animals this year. Krukar said it's important to keep a close eye on your pets and to not let them outdoors alone.

"Free roaming dogs tend to be the ones that will get in the most conflict with territorial coyotes because the dog will often time initiate the contact, coyotes see them as a threat," he said.

Krukar said human attacks are more uncommon, but if you run into a coyote in your backyard, it's important to make noise.

"Banging pots and pans, blowing a whistle, yelling at them or even using physical cues, they can throw rocks, golf balls, whatever, just to let the animal know they are unwelcomed," he said.