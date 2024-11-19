Dog killed in fire at apartment complex in Groton

A dog has died after a fire at an apartment complex in Groton on Monday night.

When crews arrived to the three-story apartment complex in the 600 block of Meridian Street Ext., they said there were no visible signs of fire or smoke from the outside. The fire alarm system had been activated and there was reportedly a smell of smoke.

Firefighters made their way to the third floor and found heavy smoke in the apartment.

The fire was quickly knocked down and fire officials said it was confined to the original fire apartment.

Investigators did not release details about the extent of the damage.

According to fire officials, one dog died in the fire.

The American Red Cross has been called to help displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.