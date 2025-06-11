Stamford

Dog killed in Stamford fire

Stamford Fire Department

A dog died in a fire in Stamford, according to the Stamford Fire Department.

Stamford Fire and Belltown Fire responded to Holcomb Avenue just before noon on Wednesday and found fire in the area of the kitchen in a second-floor apartment.

Firefighters searched the building and a dog was removed.

They tried to revive the animal, but they weren’t able to, according to the Stamford Fire Department 

Two residents are displaced and the American Red Cross is assisting them with relocating.

Firefighters had the fire knocked down in around half an hour and no other injuries are reported.

