Dog left abandoned and tied to tree in Manchester

Animal control officers are looking for information about a dog that was abandoned in Manchester Monday.

Manchester Animal Control said a Pitbull/bulldog-type breed was tied to a tree at Case Mountain.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The dog is mostly black with white on his chest, neck and underside of several of his paws.

Authorities said the dog was wearing a black leather collar with silver studs on it.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Anyone with information is asked to contact animal control at 860-645-5516.