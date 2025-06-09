Manchester

Dog left abandoned and tied to tree in Manchester

By Angela Fortuna

Manchester Animal Control

Animal control officers are looking for information about a dog that was abandoned in Manchester Monday.

Manchester Animal Control said a Pitbull/bulldog-type breed was tied to a tree at Case Mountain.

The dog is mostly black with white on his chest, neck and underside of several of his paws.

Authorities said the dog was wearing a black leather collar with silver studs on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact animal control at 860-645-5516.

