seymour

Dog Lost for Five Days Reunited With Family After Cliff Rescue

Great Hill Hose Co.

A dog from Seymour that had been missing for five days has been reunited with his family after he was rescued from a cliff by emergency responders.

According to the Great Hill Hose Company, the dog, Charlie, was spotted stuck about 150 feet up on a ledge off Roosevelt Drive around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Multiple groups responded to try to help the stranded pup, including a technical rope rescue team from Hamden and gators brought in from crews in Oxford.

One firefighter from Hamden went over the edge to rescue Charlie, who was secured with ropes, then lowered and released into the hands of his eager owners and a veterinarian for a health check. It took around four hours to complete the rescue.

This article tagged under:

seymourdogsAnimal Rescuemissing petsmissing dog
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us