Dog missing for more than a week after SUV was stolen in New Canaan found safe

New Canaan police said they have found Poppy, a French Bulldog who had been missing since Feb. 2 when someone stole the Range Rover she was inside of.

The owner had left the SUV running with the keys inside in a parking space on Main Street in the downtown area of New Canaan that Sunday morning, according to police.

New Canaan police responded and tried to stop the theft, but driver sped off and got onto the Merritt Parkway.

That's where police stopped the chase, but area departments continued to investigate. On Tuesday, police said Poppy is safe and back with her owner.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone who has any information to call New Canaan Police Investigations Section at 203-594-3521.