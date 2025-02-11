New Canaan

Dog missing for more than a week after SUV was stolen in New Canaan found safe

By LeAnne Gendreau

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

New Canaan police said they have found Poppy, a French Bulldog who had been missing since Feb. 2 when someone stole the Range Rover she was inside of.

The owner had left the SUV running with the keys inside in a parking space on Main Street in the downtown area of New Canaan that Sunday morning, according to police.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

New Canaan police responded and tried to stop the theft, but driver sped off and got onto the Merritt Parkway.

That's where police stopped the chase, but area departments continued to investigate. On Tuesday, police said Poppy is safe and back with her owner.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone who has any information to call New Canaan Police Investigations Section at 203-594-3521.

This article tagged under:

New Canaan
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us