Meriden

Dog who just had puppies is found abandoned and emaciated in Meriden

By Angela Fortuna

Meriden Animal Control

A dog who recently gave birth to puppies was found abandoned and emaciated in Meriden over the weekend.

Meriden Animal Control said they picked up the dog after teenagers found her running around the Lincoln Plaza area on West Main Street Sunday.

The dog, named Petals, is seriously emaciated and was pregnant not too long ago, according to animal control.

They say the dog's puppies are most likely newborn and were "taken away from their mother extremely early."

Petals is a hound mix and appears to be young. Animal control said she isn't wearing a collar and isn't microchipped.

Meriden Animal Control-Saving Paws is looking for Petals' previous owners and her puppies.

"If her puppies are alive, they are much too young to be away from their mother," animal control said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact animal control at 203-235-4179. They ask that you leave a message.

