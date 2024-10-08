Dog rescued from fire at house undergoing renovations in Stamford

Firefighters rescued a dog from a fire at a house undergoing renovations in Stamford on Monday.

Crews responded to a home on Settlers Trail after getting a report of a fire underneath a porch.

Once at the home, firefighters found heavy smoke at the front entrance of the home.

The door of the home was forced open and crews found smoke and flames extending from the wall next to the entryway. The fire was brought under control in 22 minutes.

According to fire officials, one dog was found during a search of the first floor of the home. The dog was not injured and was returned to the owner, who was not home at the time.

The home was reportedly undergoing renovations at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

No injuries were reported.