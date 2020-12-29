Hamden

Dog Reunited With Family After Being Found in the Woods

Hamden Police Department

In a happy holiday miracle, a dog was reunited with her family after surviving out in the December cold for more than a week.

Hamden police said a group of friends found the Mexican Hairless/Italian Greyhound in the woods off Tom Swamp Road on December 26. Her leash was tangled in a tree and the sweater she was wearing had frozen.

The dog was taken Ridgehill Animal Hospital for evaluation. She was slightly underweight but otherwise healthy.

Police said the pup had been missing from the West Woods Road area since December 14. She was reunited with her family.

