Branford

Dog Seriously Injured, Adopted Last Year is Back at Branford Animal Shelter

By Matt Austin

NBC Connecticut

Now, an update on a little pup that has been through some really tough times and some of the details are disturbing.

A terrier – named Evander – is back at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford for a second time.

Originally in April, he needed a lot of help, including having a leg removed to save his life.

Staff believe someone had purposely cut of part of Evander’s paw with potentially a hatchet, and the leg became infected.

After being adopted in November, someone dropped him off at a shelter in Rhode Island recently.

And on Wednesday, he was returned to Connecticut.

“He was really scared and really uncertain about people in the building that he knows. Now he’s definitely more comfortable. He’s played all day,” said Laura Burban, Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter director.

Staff say Evander had a microchip and that’s how the Rhode Island shelter realized where he came from.

Those who adopt animals – especially ones that have gone through trauma – are encouraged to reach out if they have concerns.

“We understand sometimes it’s embarrassing and people feel like they failed the animal or they feel it’s not a good fit or whatever. But we certainly want to take our animals back because we know them and their personalities,” Burban said.

They’re hoping to get applications to find a forever home for this smart and active fella.

This article tagged under:

Branfordanimal shelter
