Dog Shot in Derby, Police Search For Suspect

Police are looking for whoever shot a dog in Derby Thursday night.

It happened at the Derby Picnic Grove on Nutmeg Avenue.

Police said the German shepherd was shot twice.

"One bullet shattered his front leg and another is still embedded in his shoulder," police wrote in a Facebook post.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said the dog will need surgery and the costs are expected to be significant.

The dog does not have a chip and police are still trying to locate the owner.

He is black and brown and appears to be between 8 months and 2 years old, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the dog's owner is asked to call Derby police at (203) 735-7811.

Police have received several offers of a reward for information that leads to an arrest and others have offered to help cover medical costs. Police said anyone who wants to help with costs for the dog should call Shelton Animal Control at (203) 924-2501 and press 1.