Derby

Dog Shot in Derby, Police Search For Suspect

Derby Police

Police are looking for whoever shot a dog in Derby Thursday night.

It happened at the Derby Picnic Grove on Nutmeg Avenue.

Police said the German shepherd was shot twice.

"One bullet shattered his front leg and another is still embedded in his shoulder," police wrote in a Facebook post.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said the dog will need surgery and the costs are expected to be significant.

The dog does not have a chip and police are still trying to locate the owner.

He is black and brown and appears to be between 8 months and 2 years old, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the dog's owner is asked to call Derby police at (203) 735-7811.

Police have received several offers of a reward for information that leads to an arrest and others have offered to help cover medical costs. Police said anyone who wants to help with costs for the dog should call Shelton Animal Control at (203) 924-2501 and press 1.

This article tagged under:

Derbypetsdogsshelton
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us