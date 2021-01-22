Dog Spent Days Outside Turkish Hospital Waiting for Owner

The pet followed the ambulance that transported her owner to hospital in the Black Sea city of Trabzon on Jan. 14 and then made daily visits to the facility

a dog awaits her owner outside a Turkish hospital
DHA via AP

A devoted dog has spent days waiting outside a hospital in northern Turkey where her sick owner was receiving treatment.

The pet, Boncuk (Bon-DJUK), which means bead, followed the ambulance that transported her owner, Cemal Senturk, to hospital in the Black Sea city of Trabzon on Jan. 14. She then made daily visits to the facility, private news agency DHA reported on Wednesday.

Senturk’s daughter, Aynur Egeli, said she would take Boncuk home but the dog would repeatedly run off and return to the hospital.

Hospital security guard Muhammet Akdeniz told DHA: “She comes every day around 9 a.m. and waits until nightfall. She doesn’t go in.”

“When the door opens she pokes her head inside,” he said.

Cemal Senturk, owner of Boncuk, outside of a medical care facility in the Black Sea city of Trabzon, Turkey, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Boncuk has spent five days waiting in front of the hospital where her sick owner was receiving treatment. Senturk was discharged from the hospital later on Wednesday and returned home with Boncuk.(DHA via AP)

On Wednesday, Boncuk was finally reunited with Senturk when he was pushed outside in a wheelchair for a brief meeting with his dog.

“She’s very used to me. And I miss her, too, constantly,” he told DHA.

Senturk was discharged from the hospital later on Wednesday and returned home with Boncuk.

