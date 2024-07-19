Dog still looking for forever home after rescuer returns him to shelter

A 1-year-old dog named Chief is still searching for a family to call his own after the good Samaritan who rescued him was unable to keep him.

The 35-pound suspected Shepherd-Hound mix was malnourished and covered with fleas when he was found on the streets.

When the good Samaritan who took Chief in brought him back to health, he “thought he had found his forever home," according to Animal Rescue Foundation, Inc.

But when Chief’s original rescuer couldn’t keep him, the dog was taken to ARF's rescue shelter in Terryville.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

So, for now, the dog described as “handsome, happy-go-lucky, playful, friendly” is still waiting for his forever family to rescue him.

“Chief … is adjusting to life at the shelter as best as he can, but he needs to get OUTTA HERE and into a forever NEW HOME!” ARF said. “Please consider opening up your heart and your home to this special pup and GIVE HIM A SECOND CHANCE AT THE LIFE HE DESERVES!”