Dog Stolen From New Haven Police Animal Shelter

New Haven Police

Police are looking for the person who broke into the New Haven Police Animal Shelter early Tuesday morning and stole a dog.

Officers responded to an alarm at the animal shelter on Fournier Street around 3:50 a.m.

When they arrived, they found that Misty, a 4-year-old female pit bull terrier, had been taken from the facility.

Video surveillance from the shelter shows one person breaking into the building and stealing the dog, police said.

Anyone with information about Misty's whereabouts or who may have taken her is asked to call New Haven police at (203) 946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

Desmond's Army Animal Advocates is offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who stole Misty, according to police.

