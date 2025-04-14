Hartford

Dog stuck on roof of Hartford home rescued by firefighters

Hartford Fire Department

A small dog is safe and sound after firefighters rescued the animal from the roof of a home in Hartford over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to the 200 block of New Park Avenue on Sunday around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a dog on the roof.

Once crews arrived, they said they found the pup at the very top of the roof.

The small dog reportedly got onto the porch roof through an open attic window and then jumped up onto the main roof of the home.

Crews on a ladder truck extended the bucket to the roof and brought the dog back to safety.

The dog was not injured.

