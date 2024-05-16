Dog found tied to tree with collar in Southbury

Animal control officers are looking for information after finding a dog tied up at a farm in Southbury.

The dog, a female German Shepherd, was found at Willow Creek Horse Farm on North George's Hill Road on Thursday morning.

The dog's collar and leash were used to tie her to a tree at the farm entrance.

Southbury Animal Control said the dog is friendly and shy, and she doesn't have a microchip.

Anyone with information is asked to contact animal control at 203-262-0613.

Last month, a dog was found with his collar connected around a tree in South Windsor.