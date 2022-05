A van that was stolen with two dogs inside has been found, and the animals are safe, according to police in Wrentham, Massachusetts.

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath tweeted that the Tail Blazers University van had been stolen from town around 4 p.m. The business offers dog day care and training services.

It had last been seen on Interstate 495 at the interchange with Interstate 95, McGrath said.

BOLO! Stolen van with two dogs inside. About 2 hours ago, stolen @Wrentham. Last seen Rt. 495 @ Rt. 95. May be headed to #Providence or #Taunton. Call 911 if seen. Also call WPD 508-384-2121 @ProvidenceRIPD @TauntonPolice @Pawtucketpolice @AttleboroPolice pic.twitter.com/kN5ECsFcde — Chief Bill McGrath (@ChiefMcgrath) May 17, 2022

McGrath said in a tweet around 9 p.m. that the dogs are safe after the stolen van was located.