Dogs Injured After Being Attacked by Coyotes in Burlington

Two dogs in Burlington were injured after being attacked by coyotes this weekend, according to animal control officers.

Authorities said two separate attacks happened and two dogs were injured.

Animal Control Officer Katie Meskun said both attacks happened in the area of Johnnycake Mountain Road.

The dogs are being treated for minor bite injuries to their legs. Meskun said both dogs are thankfully up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.

No additional information was immediately available.

