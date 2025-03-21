Dogs seized from Winchester home were living in ‘inhumane' conditions: animal control

The more than two dozen dogs seized from a home in Winchester this week were living in unsafe, unsanitary, and inhumane conditions, according to animal control officials.

Harwinton First Selectman Michael Criss said Friday that all 27 dogs seized from the home on Strong Terrace are undergoing medical evaluations. Criss is also a certified animal control officer with Harwinton Regional Animal Control, one of the agencies that coordinated the seizure of the animals.

Winchester police arrested 28-year-old Sarah Smolak on Tuesday and charged her with two counts of animal cruelty. Police began their investigation in February after receiving complaints about neglect and missing animals.

Police arrested a second person connected to the case on Wednesday. David Reid, 28, of Winsted, is facing one count of animal cruelty.

In court on Tuesday, Smolak's attorney pushed back against the allegations and said Smolak works with dog rescues and deals with critical care dogs regularly.

Nineteen of the dogs that were seized belong to Smolak, but eight dogs were being temporarily boarded at her home, according to Criss. He said animal control officers were trying to reunite those dogs with their rightful owners.

All of the dogs are being cared for at local facilities. It will cost more than $25,000 to care for the dogs and Criss said they are looking for donations from the public to help cover the costs. They are also asking for people to donate food and supplies. That can be done at Harwinton Town Hall, Criss said.