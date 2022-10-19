Domestic Violence Calls Some of the Most Dangerous for Police Officers

The deaths of two Bristol police officers are putting a focus on the risks officers face when they respond to certain calls, especially domestic violence calls.

“The officer or officers in most cases are inserting themselves into an emotional fireball," former Fairfield Police Chief Gary MacNamara said.

A fireball that brings great risks to police officers, responding to domestic violence calls. MacNamara said one danger of these calls is entering "unknown territory."

“They have less knowledge than the parties who are involved in this situation and they’re going to a location that’s most likely the parties involved are familiar with,” he said.

Data from the FBI shows that between 2011 to 2020, about 500 officers were killed intentionally nationwide with 43 deaths happening while responding to domestic disturbance or violence calls. Those deaths make up about 8.5%.

MacNamara said the emotions at play involving a situation so personal, now involving police, creates volatility where anger may be directed at officers.

“The fear officers have, or the respect officers have responding to these calls is when they try to take action, both parties may not want that action to be taken,” he said.

In 2021, Connecticut State Police reported about 16,000 domestic violence calls, with more than half determined to be high-risk based on the threat of potential violence.

Meghan Scanlon, president and CEO of the Connecticut Coalition against Domestic Violence, said her organization provides training for law enforcement across the state.

“We work with them on standards, best practices. We try to provide them with any knowledge or resources that they need so they feel supported because we do know they’re going above and beyond,” Scanlon said.