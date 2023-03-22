Domestic Violence Protections to be Discussed at Public Hearing

The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence will convene for a public hearing on Wednesday to discuss strengthening protections as it relates to domestic violence.

According to the state, one in five women and one in seven men have experienced domestic abuse in Connecticut. That's why the coalition along with other domestic violence advocates are gathering at the Legislative Office Building.

The primary reason is to discuss an act being put forth by survivors and advocates. It's an act strengthening the protections against and in response to domestic violence.

Advocates say it's all about accountability and making their call for the inclusion of family violence homicide under Connecticut's criminal charge for murder with special circumstances.

Section three of the bill proposes statewide expansion of the state's domestic violence offender electronic monitoring program.

The program is focused on monitoring offenders who have been charged with violation of a restraining or protective order or those determined to be a high-risk offender by Family Services.

The group is strongly recommending that a dedicated, centralized unit be established with regionally based staff whose role is to educate, coordinate and monitor the implementation of the GPS program.

The coalition said having a dedicated unit and staff would ensure uniformity of policies and procedures across the state related to training, monitoring and zoning.

"I do think there are some concerns around resource allocation and statewide rollout. Meaning that we really do have to be thoughtful around the program, making sure it has enough resources, making sure that we're able to respond 24/7 to some of the security issues that might pop up," said Meghan Scanlon of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

A dedicated unit would also ensure that both the defendant and the victim fully understand the program including obligations, benefits and limitations. These are some other benefits that the coalition said would come from revisions.

"You would no longer if you've been convicted of or convicted, convicted of attempting to commit murder on your spouse, you no longer would be eligible for alimony from that spouse, which is exciting, because right now you could be convicted of attempting to commit murder and that individual would, the way the statute is written now, would have to pay alimony in those situations." Scanlon added.

Those issues and more will be discussed on Wednesday at the public hearing. It starts at 10 a.m.