DominGO! Hartford Postponed Due to Extreme Heat

The DominGO! Hartford event has been postponed because of the anticipated extreme heat this weekend.

City officials said that with the heat advisory in effect this weekend, the DominGO! event scheduled for Sunday will be moved to Sept. 25.

The event has been postponed out of an abundance of caution. The heat index could reach triple digits, with forecasted temperatures above 90 degrees.

“I want to thank everyone who contributed to planning for this Sunday’s festivities, from the team at Hartford HealthCare to our partners, volunteers, and City team. We encourage our residents to keep themselves and their family hydrated and cool this weekend. We look forward to welcoming bikers, runners, and people of all ages back to Park Street on September 25th to enjoy open, car-free public spaces," Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement.

During the festival, miles of streets are transformed into car-free spaces. Officials said DominGO! "connects our communities and creates new places for fun, health activity for all ages and abilities."

The city will continue to have cooling centers open this weekend. Officials said firefighters will also continue to hand out water to residents throughout the city.

