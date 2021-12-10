Dominguez Withdraws From Consideration as New Haven Police Chief

New Haven Acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez has withdrawn her name from consideration to take over the job permanently, according to Mayor Justin Elicker.

The announcement comes just days after the Board of Alders rejected Elicker's nomination of Dominguez for the job.

Some alders who voted against the confirmation raised concerns about diversity within the police department.

Elicker promised to resubmit Dominguez's name for nomination but accepted her decision to withdraw from the process.

“I’m incredibly thankful for Chief Dominguez’ interest in the position of permanent Police Chief and participation in the confirmation process,” Elicker said. “The Chief approached the confirmation process with dignity, positivity and integrity - engaging the alders and responding to questions asked. Chief Dominguez has been a strong leader over these recent months while she has served as Acting Chief and shown her commitment to the City of New Haven over her nearly twenty years of service to our city."

Dominguez has been acting chief since June. She has been with the department since 2002.

Elicker said the city will begin a search for someone to become the next head of the New Haven Police Department. He asked Dominguez to stay on in her acting role until they find a permanent chief.