Donation Sites for Saturday's Fire House Food Drive

The Shoreline Soup Kitchens & Pantries service combines forces with area fire departments on Saturday for their annual one-day donation event.

This is the 11th year that SSKP is partnering various Connecticut shoreline fire departments for the Fire House Food Drive.

According to the SSKP, food pantry visits are up 26% from pre-pandemic numbers. Last year the group distributed 1.7 million pounds of food.

This year's annual food drive is Saturday, April 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

People can donate by stopping by any of these fire departments to drop off non-perishable, unopened food:

Additionally, teams will be collecting donations outside of these local stores and businesses during normal Saturday operating hours:

SSKP says the most needed food items are canned soup, canned fruit and vegetables, boxed meals, meals-in-a-can, cereal, oatmeal, canned tuna or chicken, pasta, sauce, white rice, and beans.

More information can be found on The Shoreline Soup Kitchens & Pantries website.